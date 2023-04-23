Former MLB Star Lenny Dykstra Blasts Jill Biden After 76ers Sweeping Nets

Former Major League Baseball great Lenny Dykstra took a shot at first lady Jill Biden in his tweet congratulating the Philadelphia 76ers for sweeping the Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs this weekend.

As the 76ers clinched the first round, the former Phillies center fielder jumped to his Twitter account to congratulate the NBA team, Fox News reported.

“Congratulations to the @sixers on sweeping the Nets in the first round. Hopefully it won’t get all fucked up in the Finals, like with the Phillies and Eagles, by the curse of DOCTOR Jill Biden showing up,” he snarked.

The Saturday night tweet is not the first time that Dykstra, who played with the Phillies for eight seasons in the 1990s, has blasted “Doctor” Jill Biden for being a bad luck charm for Philadelphia sports.

When the Phillies lost the World Series to Houston in six games in 2022, Dykstra advised the team not to invite Jill back to the stadium.

“Better luck next time, #Phillies,” Dykstra tweeted. “Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.).”

Though Dykstra didn’t say it, there is yet another game that Jill attended that coincided with doom for a team from Philly.

Jill attended Super Bowl LVII with her grandson this year when the Philadelphia Eagles were bested by the Kansas City Chiefs, even as the Eagles seemed poised to win their Super Bowl ring.

Perhaps the 76ers would be best to suggest that Jill take up some other sport if she shows any interest in attending the NBA championships.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston