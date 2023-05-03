U.S. Track and Field Gold Medal Olympian Tori Bowie Dies Suddenly at 32

American Olympic gold medal winner in track and field Tori Bowie has died unexpectedly at the age of 32, according to reports.

The former sprinter was found dead at her home on Tuesday, according to TMZ. No cause of death was revealed.

Tori Bowie’s 100m win at the World Championships in 2017 ❤️ She might be gone but she’ll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ZsTiCRnbJu — Owen Morris (@O2GB15) May 3, 2023

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management Inc. said in a statement released early Wednesday morning.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friend,” the company spokesman added.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ES83SjM7u4 — Icon Management Inc. (@iconmanagement) May 3, 2023

After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, Bowie won the bronze in the 2015 World Championships. She then joined the U.S. Olympics team for the Rio Games in 2016, winning three medals, including one gold for the 4×100 meter relay team, a silver in the 100-meter dash, and a bronze in the 200-meter dash.

Then in 2017, Bowie earned the title of the world’s fastest woman winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in the U.K. with a time of 10.85 seconds.

Many have offered their condolences to Bowie’s family.

My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace. — ShellyAnnFraserPryce (@realshellyannfp) May 3, 2023

So devastating and shocking to learn of the passing on of Tori Bowie The world of athletics have lost a great champion and patriot of the sport, rest in peace Tori

Condolences to the greater family of Tori Bowie, together in prayers — Julius Yego, OGW (@JuliusYegoKE) May 3, 2023

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

It is with great sadness that the Track and Field Community has lost a gracious and talented athlete like 2017 100m World Champion Frentorish 'Tori' Bowie. Rest In Eternal Peace. 💔🕊 https://t.co/raVlpVDkOx — Kemal Forde 🇲 (@kemal_e_forde) May 3, 2023

Bowie competed sparsely after 2019 and last ran in June of 2022. She was also a model and appeared in ESPN’s annual Body issue and a Valentino campaign, the Daily Mail added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston