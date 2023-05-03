U.S. Track and Field Gold Medal Olympian Tori Bowie Dies Suddenly at 32

Tori Bowie
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

American Olympic gold medal winner in track and field Tori Bowie has died unexpectedly at the age of 32, according to reports.

The former sprinter was found dead at her home on Tuesday, according to TMZ. No cause of death was revealed.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management Inc. said in a statement released early Wednesday morning.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friend,” the company spokesman added.

After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, Bowie won the bronze in the 2015 World Championships. She then joined the U.S. Olympics team for the Rio Games in 2016, winning three medals, including one gold for the 4×100 meter relay team, a silver in the 100-meter dash, and a bronze in the 200-meter dash.

Then in 2017, Bowie earned the title of the world’s fastest woman winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in the U.K. with a time of 10.85 seconds.

Many have offered their condolences to Bowie’s family.

Bowie competed sparsely after 2019 and last ran in June of 2022. She was also a model and appeared in ESPN’s annual Body issue and a Valentino campaign, the Daily Mail added.

