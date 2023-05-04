‘Unacceptable’: 4 Horses Have Died at Churchill Downs Ahead of Kentucky Derby

The horse racing world is reeling after four horses have died at the famed Churchill Downs racetrack ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

According to a statement from Churchill Downs, Parents Pride died on Saturday, and Chasing Artie died on Tuesday. No cause of death has been given. Saffie Joseph Jr trained both horses.

Two other horses were euthanized after suffering musculoskeletal injuries. Wild on Ice was injured while training on dirt on April 27. Take Charge Briana was injured during a turf race on Tuesday.

“Transparency is an important component of our commitment to safety and accountability in horse racing,” the statement from Churchill Downs read. “We share the concern of our fans who have questions about the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs Racetrack, and we extend our sincere condolences to those who love and cared for these horses.”

“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” the statement continued. “We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed.”

The racetrack added, “We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes. We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well.”

The racetrack says its investigation will involve outside regulators.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6th.