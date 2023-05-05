Monaco-based Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton lashed out Thursday at Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill that passed into law earlier this year.

The British driver says he will defiantly wear a rainbow on his helmet to show the world his displeasure.

The Florida legislature approved the bill, which protects children in kindergarten through third grade from being subjected to classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation, to the dismay of leftists, as Breitbart News reported.

“It’s not good at all,” Hamilton lamented ahead of F1’s highly anticipated race in suburban Miami this weekend. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

Although he opposes the bill, the veteran Mercedes driver would not say if F1 should avoid racing in Florida because of its social policies. Nor has he offered to forfeit the race to back his views, AP reports.

“It’s not for me to decide something like that,” Hamilton said. “I did hear and have read about some of the decisions that have been made in government here and I do not agree with it and I do not support it.

“I really do continue to stand with the LGBTQ community and I’m wearing a rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend and I just really want to continue to support the community here and let them know I stand with them and I hope they continue to fight against it.”

“It’s not the people of Miami that are making these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the issue,” he added. “I think, hopefully, all I can do – the sport is going to be here whether I am or not – but the least I can do is just continue to be supportive and just being here and having that on my helmet, hopefully that speaks well to the subject.”

The comments come just three days before the first of F1’s unprecedented three stops in the United States this season and amid surging interest in the racing series among Americans.

The other stops are in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, AP reports.