Critics Still Mislabeling Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill

Critics are continuing to mislabel Florida’s legislature-passed Parental Rights in Education bill, referring to it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even in polling questions.

The Florida legislature passed the bill, which protects children in kindergarten through third grade from being subjected to classroom discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation, to the dismay of leftists. Some went as far as deeming the move — saving 5, 6, 7, and 8 year olds from being exposed to these age-inappropriate discussions in the classroom, as both “homophobic” and “reprehensible.”

Critics have continued to mislabel the bill as “Don’t Say Gay,” even though it has nothing to do with banning a particular word, and establishment media outlets are continuing to follow suit.

Politico released a poll which included a question on the Parental Rights in Education bill. The article’s title reads, “Poll: Americans split over Florida’s controversial bills on gender identity and race.” The poll’s question, specifically, included the false phrase in its question.

“How much have you seen, read, or heard about the following? State legislators in Florida passing the so-called ’Don’t Say Gay’ bill that limits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to Florida school students?” the question reads, omitting the actual name of the measure.

While it provided a brief explainer, that question did not include one of the key facts: This only applies to children in grades kindergarten through third.

Another question on the topic, however, added that tidbit to the very end of the question, but it, too, omitted the actual name of the bill:

As you may know, the Florida legislature has passed a bill – labeled by opponents as the ’Don’t Say Gay’ bill – limiting the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to Florida school students. Some say that limiting these discussions will protect children from inappropriate classroom topics, while others say it will block important conversations about LGBTQ issues. To what extent do you support or oppose the following items in the bill? Banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.

Even so, 5o percent said they support the move, compared to 34 percent who oppose.

Notably, the survey asked the same question but applied it to children after third grade, asking if such discussions should be limited to “age-appropriate” discussions. In that scenario, 52 percent agree it should be limited.

Despite demonstrative support for the measure, leftists have continued to mislabel the legislation.

“Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the latest example of the performative cruelty that defines the GOP brand today,” twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said last week.

“It will only serve to hurt children and families. People who believe in freedom and equality should oppose these ugly measures at every opportunity,” she said:

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D), one of the Democrats attempting challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), also peddled the fake narrative:

DeSantis, however, has addressed critics of the bill repeatedly, recently challenging them to “get out of their bubble and actually talk to parents in the state.”

“They do not want this in kindergarten or first grade or second grade,” he said. “We want our kids to be kids.”