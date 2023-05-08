‘I Am a Queen’: Angel Reese to Appear in SI Swimsuit Issue

America got introduced to Angel Reese during March Madness after she trolled Iowa’s Caitlin Clark using John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” taunt. But now, a lot more people will see a lot more of April Reese than they’ve ever seen before.

That’s because the LSU Lady Tigers star and national champion is making her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut.

Reese’s appearance in the SI swimsuit issue continues a trend of collegiate female athletes gracing the pages of the magazine’s most popular issue. Just last week, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she would be appearing in the SI swimsuit issue.

“I am unapologetically Angel,” she said in a video. “I am a queen. I am confident. I am strong. I am who I am.”

Reese continued, “The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are. I mean, I embrace my body and who I am and on the court I can still ball. I am 6’3″, I work out a lot so why not show it? I got a nice little body. When I go to the beach or go to the pool and everybody’s looking, it’s like, ‘damn, you sexy girl.’”

This is what our kind of game day looks like! LSU forward and NCAA women’s basketball champion Angel Reese traded in her uniform for a swimsuit and will be featured in this year’s 2023 SI Swimsuit issue.https://t.co/dli5aoaZGk — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2023

Reese became a topic of controversy during March Madness when she pointed to her ring finger and did John Cena’s notorious “You can’t see me” hand gesture in Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s face during LSU’s 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes.

“Caitlin and I are cool,” Reese told SI. “It’s just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash.

“The women’s side gets penalized for it, or we’re considered as not being ladylike and that we’re not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are. Women can be competitive.”

Reese’s net worth through NILdeals currently sits at $1.4 million. It’s probably going to go up after this photo shoot.