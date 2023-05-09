WATCH: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Get Into Courtside Altercation

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia ended up in an odd confrontation on the sidelines during Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals on Sunday when Ishbia seemed to try to grab the basketball on the sidelines as Jokic was trying to get it back into play.

The incident occurred in the second quarter when Suns guard Josh Okogie tumbled into the seats on the sideline at Footprint Center in Phoenix while trying to grab up a loose ball. For some inexplicable reason, Suns Owner Ishbi, who was sitting there, grabbed the ball himself.

Jokic then rushed in and tried to get the ball to put it back in play, and it bobbled to another fan. But as Jokic turned, he elbowed Ishbia, who then seemed to employ a flop by falling back into his seat with his arms up as if he was seriously shoved.

Why Ishbia grabbed the ball at all is a mystery.

Jokic was hit with a technical foul for making contact with the fans.

After the game, Jokic defended his conduct and blasted the league for citing him and not protecting players.

“The fan put the hand on me first,” Jokic said. “I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone also wondered why Ishbia grabbed the ball in the first place.

“(Jokic) is going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game. Just give the ball up, man,” Malone said after the game.

Jokic scored 53 points for the Nuggets, but it wasn’t enough. The Suns won with a 129-124 final.

