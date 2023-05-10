The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concluded this year with Buddy Holly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen taking home the Best in Show top prize, the first of his breed.

Buddy Holly won the coveted prize after he had claimed the “hound group” and reportedly “charmed judges with his confidence and calm demeanor,” according to CNN.

“This year’s result was something of an upset: Winston the French bulldog was the crowd favorite heading into the final round of judging and was looking to claim the top spot after being named best in show reserve at Westminster in 2022,” it added.

Buddy Holly’s handler Janice Hayes hailed her dog for being “just everything a PBGV should be – hardheaded, stubborn, happy.”

“He moves just so easily, and we are just so proud of him,” said Hayes.

The winning moment for the Best in Show Winner, Buddy Holly, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen! 💜✨#WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/jzOVYmmtNL — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) May 10, 2023

Look at Buddy Holly 💜🏆 Congratulations to our Best in Show winner, Buddy Holly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/k4YLKjOwK7 — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) May 10, 2023

Rummie the Pekingese took home the Best in Show reserve (runner-up).

After the Kentucky Derby, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the oldest sporting event in the United States.

“Since 1877 – before the American Kennel Club even existed – canines from the frequently winning wire fox terrier and prissy poodle to the bug-eyed boxer and devoted Doberman have vied for best in show,” noted CNN.

Over 3,000 dogs from 210 breeds competed this week.

Three-year-old French bulldog Winston took home the Best in Show prize at last year’s competition.

