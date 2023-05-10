‘Now It’s a Truck and Crew at Every House’: Jim Harbaugh Bemoans the Lack of ‘Kids Mowing Lawns’

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is lamenting the lack of initiative in America today as kids have stopped going door-to-door asking to mow people’s lawns for pocket cash.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Harbaugh spoke of the joy he derived from cutting lawns and even insisted that if he had not gone into sports, he might have started a lawn care business, Fox News reported.

“A lawns, man!” Harbaugh said about his love of lawn care. “That’s what I do. Mowing the lawn is one of the great feelings I have in life.”

Harbaugh added that there are several specific benefits to the task.

“It accomplishes three things,” Harbaugh said. “I’m clearing my mind or thinking of new plays; I feel good about what I accomplish; and I either make money or I save money.”

Harbaugh also worried that too many youngsters today don’t go out and solicit neighbors for pocket cash anymore.

“It makes me sad sometimes when I drive around Ann Arbor. It used to be kids mowing the lawns. I was that kid out mowing lawns, earning some money. Now it’s a truck and a crew at every house,” he said.

Harbaugh zoomed to fame as. a member of the 80s and 90s Chicago Bears as the team’s quarterback. After his 14-season NFL career, Harbaugh went on to become a football coach for various schools and teams before taking the helm at Michigan in 2015.

During his eight seasons with Michigan, Harbaugh has earned a 74-25 record. The Wolverines were 13-0 this year before losing to TCU in the College Football Playoffs.

