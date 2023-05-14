WATCH: Ja Morant Suspended by Grizzles After Allegedly Brandishing Another Gun on Livestream

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities after a video of him allegedly brandishing another gun has surfaced.

On March 16, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Morant was losing over $650,000 while being suspended for allegedly displaying a firearm at a strip club in Denver.

The New York Post noted that Morant was suspended again on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after another video emerged allegedly showing Morant holding a handgun again. The gun was allegedly visible during an Instagram live video.

The video was captured by an Instagram user and posted to Twitter:

The Grizzlies responded to the video by saying, in part, “We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time.”

An NBA spokesperson commented, “We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information.”

