WATCH: Youth Baseball Player Saved from ‘Dustnado’ by Umpire

A catcher for a youth baseball team became an internet sensation over the weekend after a video showing the player engulfed in a swirling “dustnado” went viral.

In the video, the hitter can clearly be seen fleeing the twisting dust cloud. The catcher, however, did not run away. The result? The catcher was trapped in the dust cloud before being rescued by the nearby umpire.

Wow. Great job by the umpire here pic.twitter.com/sT7dAPDVm9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 15, 2023

One of the more interesting aspects of the video is the fact that everyone else on the field barely even reacts to the “dustnado.” Making it highly likely that this is not the first dustnado the players and coaches have encountered.

Twitter users, however, were plenty shocked by the event.

Why is everyone else just standing on the field — Elits20 (@elits02) May 15, 2023

Some had fun with the incident.

“Catcher interference. Take your base.” – Angel Hernandez — robmillertime (@robmillertime) May 15, 2023

Lost a lot of good catchers that way — Jack Mitchell (@JackGMitchell) May 15, 2023

In any event, we didn’t lose any catchers on this day and everyone can breathe a sigh of relief over that.