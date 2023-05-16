‘This Is a Man’: Sports Illustrated Blasted for Putting Trans Pop Star on Swimsuit Cover

Sports Illustrated clearly sought to ingratiate itself with the radical left when they put trans pop star Kim Petras on their swimsuit cover. However, just like Bud Light and every other misfiring woke corporation, they ingratiated themselves with the left and infuriated their customers.

Sports Illustrated is releasing a series of swimsuit issues this week with four different cover models: Megan Fox, Kim Petras, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader.

“According to the magazine, the German-born singer is being applauded “as the first transgender woman in history to win a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance, for her collaboration ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith,” Breitbart’s Simon Kent reported.

“I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated,” Petras told the publication. “It’s very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me.”

“It’s definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been, and there’s so many things on the bright side,” Petras added.

Petras may be excited to be on the SI Swimsuit Cover, but the magazine’s current – and now perhaps former – readers are not so enthused.

Listen, if you are an adult and want to identify as a different gender, be my guest, but the recent trend for companies and sports to feature and give top the awards/spots to trans women instead of biological women is more than concerning. Why are biological women being replaced… https://t.co/0bQUdVuDnb — MamaK (@KiraR) May 16, 2023

This is a man pic.twitter.com/JvE2wdt1Io — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) May 15, 2023

Transwoman Kim Petras is in the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue! Sidenote: she underwent gender confirmation surgery at age 16. pic.twitter.com/bwgWbszRpI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 15, 2023

Kim Petras is a MAN. So offensive! Where are the woman's rights activists at, or do you only scream loud when there's no backlash involved? This is a complete mockery of REAL WOMEN! Sorry fellas, you CANNOT be better at being a woman than WE, REAL WOMEN can. #StopMockingUs pic.twitter.com/E5Bob11luX — Toni Triano (@toni_triano) May 16, 2023

Sports Illustrated magazine features Transgender singer Kim Petras on the cover of the Swimsuit 2023 edition 👙 pic.twitter.com/eMy53FcOJV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 16, 2023

This is a man. — McKaylaRose (@McKaylaRoseRed) May 16, 2023

“I hope people take away from this that I look really hot and Sports Illustrated is cool.”

Some might take that away from Petras’ appearance. Others, more likely, will follow the same route former Bud Light drinkers took after the once-popular beer brand chose to shed its “frat boy” image by putting a trans activist on their beer cans.

As of last week, Bud Light sales had plummeted over 23 percent from where they were last year.