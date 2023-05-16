‘This Is a Man’: Sports Illustrated Blasted for Putting Trans Pop Star on Swimsuit Cover

Kim Petras
Dylan Gwinn

Sports Illustrated clearly sought to ingratiate itself with the radical left when they put trans pop star Kim Petras on their swimsuit cover. However, just like Bud Light and every other misfiring woke corporation, they ingratiated themselves with the left and infuriated their customers.

Sports Illustrated is releasing a series of swimsuit issues this week with four different cover models: Megan Fox, Kim Petras, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader.

“According to the magazine, the German-born singer is being applauded “as the first transgender woman in history to win a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance, for her collaboration ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith,” Breitbart’s Simon Kent reported.

Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. (Sports Illustrated)

“I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated,” Petras told the publication. “It’s very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me.”

“It’s definitely a scary time to be transgender in America, but there’s also so much more representation than there’s ever been, and there’s so many things on the bright side,” Petras added.

Petras may be excited to be on the SI Swimsuit Cover, but the magazine’s current – and now perhaps former – readers are not so enthused.

“I hope people take away from this that I look really hot and Sports Illustrated is cool.”

Some might take that away from Petras’ appearance. Others, more likely, will follow the same route former Bud Light drinkers took after the once-popular beer brand chose to shed its “frat boy” image by putting a trans activist on their beer cans.

As of last week, Bud Light sales had plummeted over 23 percent from where they were last year.

