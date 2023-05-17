Brett Favre Says USA was in a ‘Better Place’ Under Trump, Athletes Fear Leftist Retaliation for Criticizing Trans Athletes

Former Green Bay Packers star quarterback Brett Favre spoke out about how much better life was when Trump was president and scolded the sports world for being afraid to criticize transgender athletes.

The former NFL star claimed he does not identify with any political faction and says he doesn’t agree with everything Trump says, but he did note that life in the U.S. was better during the Trump era, Fox News reported.

“I think our country was in better shape with him,” Favre told Jason Whitlock on the Fearless podcast this week. “I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed just like the rest of ’em. We’re all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.”

“Black, white, Hispanic, Asian — you name it,” Favre added. “I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality.”

Favre also spoke about the transgender debate and insisted that men should not be allowed to “use the restroom with girls.”

“To think that a young man who identifies as a girl, I don’t understand it,” Favre said to Whitlock.

He went on to say that these people who claim to be women but aren’t “can go into a girl’s bathroom and use the restroom with girls, and for us to think that’s OK, I think is wrong. I’m sorry. I just think some things we’re allowing in this country are beyond belief… Some of the thoughts and beliefs we’re seeing are crazy.”

He also said he feels that too many athletes are afraid of the radical transgender lobby.

“I think maybe vast majority are afraid of what it’ll do to their career,” Favre insisted.

But he added that many aren’t speaking because trans athletes have not directly affected them, so they ignore it and hope it goes away.

“And it’s not affecting them directly,” Favre exclaimed. “Not yet, at least. Who knows where this country’s going? It may affect them somewhere down the road. Is it too late? I don’t know. It’s scary.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston