VIDEO: Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury Slams ‘Little P*ssy’ Joe Rogan for Picking Jon Jones in Fantasy Fight

Podcast king and UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently picked fighter Jon Jones over British boxer Tyson Fury in a fantasy fight, and Fury is… furious.

Rogan had predicted that Jones could beat Fury in a fight even if the two were locked in a room and forced to confront each other, MMA Fighting reported.

“You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black,” Rogan told comedian Andrew Schultz. “Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer – he doesn’t have a fucking chance in hell of making it out of that room. He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man.”

Fury, though, was not at all pleased with Rogan’s pick.

“I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little pissant, little fucking midget, bald-headed midget,” Fury reportedly said at his gym. “I heard him say that Jon Jones could fuck me up if we were in the room together.

“I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could fuck me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a fucking problem,” he added.

Tyson Fury goes OFF on Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/4oDXnwr7aV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 18, 2023

Fury even tagged Rogan in his post to ensure the podcaster saw it.

