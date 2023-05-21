REPORT: Michigan Coach Bo Schembechler’s Son, Glenn, Resigns Over Questionable ‘Likes’ on Social Media Posts About Slavery, Jim Crow

The son of famed Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, Glenn, has come under fire for “liking” racist social media posts, according to a report.

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler resigned from his post as Michigan’s assistant director of football recruiting only days after being hired after the “likes” were brought to the school’s attention.

The likes included one in which a Twitter user suggested that Jim Crow laws were actually beneficial for blacks. He also appeared to “like” tweets blasting black New York Dem. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

“Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football,” Michigan’s athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement, according to Fox News. “We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff, and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The younger Schembechler appeared to have combed through his Twitter account to “unlike” as many posts as he could after being hired. But he didn’t perform the task fast enough to prevent people from taking screenshots of the account.

So was the Schembechler guy hired to just recruit kids of klansmen? Or what’s the strategy over there with this one? pic.twitter.com/nGjh5wY81w — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) May 19, 2023

Glenn Schembechle is the son of Bo Schembechler, the Wolverines coach from 1969-1989, who led the team to 13 Big Ten Championships.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston