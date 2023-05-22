‘You’re Not Wanted in NASCAR’: Officials Investigating Hack of Bubba Wallace’s Team Radio

NASCAR is investigating reports that racer Bubba Wallace’s team radio was hacked by someone who hurled abusive language after Sunday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

According to Motorsports.com’s NASCAR editor, Jim Utter, “derogatory comments” were heard over the Wallace team’s radio just after the race.

#NASCAR security is investigating a derogatory comments directed toward @BubbaWallace on his scanner immediately after the race. According to @23XIRacing he did not hear them at the time — Jim Utter (@jim_utter) May 22, 2023

According to YardBreaker, someone was heard saying, “Go back to where you came from, you asshole,” and “Suck it, you’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

Some are labeling the outbursts “racist,” but besides Wallace being one of NASCAR’s few black drivers, the comments were not exactly “racist” in content.

One Twitter user posted what he claimed was audio of the two taunts delivered over Wallace’s frequency.

This was on Bubba Wallace’s radio at the end of the race. It’s not the first time it’s happened. Could someone please ask NASCAR what it plans to do about its only black driver being harassed by racists?@jeff_gluck @bobpockrass @Jordan_Bianchi @A_S12 @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/wlB4VEiiom — Jeff (@mr4time) May 22, 2023

While there are four other black NASCAR drivers — Rajah Caruth, Jesse Iwuji, Blake Lothlan, and Armanl Williams — Wallace is the only one currently racing in the Cup Series circuit.

Wallace had a fairly good weekend, placing fifth in Saturday’s Truck Series and Second during Sunday’s All-Star Race.

But, true to form, he also stirred controversy on both days with an interview dismissing racists on Saturday. On Sunday, he was seen on camera flipping off the media during an interview with Fox Sports.

The boos for @BubbaWallace after today’s truck race & during driver intros were very loud at North Wilkesboro Speedway. A @wsoctv reporter asked a great question about how/if that affects Bubba. Wallace gave a great answer in return. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/0VDHtUZ7c0 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) May 20, 2023

Bubba Wallace being all class again. NOT! What a jack leg. He knew he was on camera with Fox too. #AllStarRace pic.twitter.com/YnKYxiKjtB — Ronnie Greene (@GreeneRonnie) May 22, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston