‘You’re Not Wanted in NASCAR’: Officials Investigating Hack of Bubba Wallace’s Team Radio

Bubba Wallace
Logan Riely/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

NASCAR is investigating reports that racer Bubba Wallace’s team radio was hacked by someone who hurled abusive language after Sunday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

According to Motorsports.com’s NASCAR editor, Jim Utter, “derogatory comments” were heard over the Wallace team’s radio just after the race.

According to YardBreaker, someone was heard saying, “Go back to where you came from, you asshole,” and “Suck it, you’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

Some are labeling the outbursts “racist,” but besides Wallace being one of NASCAR’s few black drivers, the comments were not exactly “racist” in content.

One Twitter user posted what he claimed was audio of the two taunts delivered over Wallace’s frequency.

While there are four other black NASCAR drivers — Rajah Caruth, Jesse Iwuji, Blake Lothlan, and Armanl Williams — Wallace is the only one currently racing in the Cup Series circuit.

Wallace had a fairly good weekend, placing fifth in Saturday’s Truck Series and Second during Sunday’s All-Star Race.

But, true to form, he also stirred controversy on both days with an interview dismissing racists on Saturday. On Sunday, he was seen on camera flipping off the media during an interview with Fox Sports.

