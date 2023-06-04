Norma Hunt, Wife of Chiefs Founder Lamar Hunt, Dead at 85

Norma Hunt, wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and known as the “First Lady of Football,” has died. She was 85 years old.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma,” the Hunt family said in a statement. “She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

“Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.”

Perhaps Norma Hunt is best known in football circles for her pivotal role in naming the Super Bowl. As the league was planning its first championship game in what was to become the “Super Bowl.” Hunt purchased a toy for her children called the Super Ball. Lamar Hunt ended up being inspired by the name and wrote to then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle that he had “kiddingly” begun calling the big game the “Super Bowl.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement marking the passing of the Hunt family matriarch he had known for decades.

“I was fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years and was always struck by her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family. Norma’s sense of family extended to the Chiefs’ organization which she greatly adored. Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as ‘real-life superheroes.’”

The Hunt family wrote of Norma Hunt’s commitment to her family, husband, and the sports teams they owned.

“Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family’s sports teams. She was by our father Lamar’s side every step of the way – from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.

“This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.”

Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes who led Kansas City to their last two Super Bowls, took to Twitter to send prayers to the Hunt family.

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

