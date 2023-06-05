Darez Diggs, the brother of NFL players Stefon and Trevon Diggs, has been accused of being involved in the brutal beating and robbery of a man in the elevator of an L.A. apartment building, and it was all caught on video.

Video of the May 29 attack revealed by TMZ Sports shows a man identified as Darez Diggs confronting a man in an elevator and backing him into a corner while two other men barge through the open doors and begin attacking him.

It appears that the attackers took an orange bag away from the man who they continued to talk to after they all left the elevator.

The video also seems to show that the attackers took neck chains from the man in the elevator.

The Los Angeles Police were reportedly told that “three men had stolen an orange purse containing diamonds and other jewelry” during the incident.

Darez Diggs, 27, who also sometimes calls himself Mar’Sean, played for a season in the XFL and started the lifestyle brand Blue Boii.

His brothers are both successful NFL players.

Stefon, 29, is a three-time Pro Bowl player and is currently a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

Trevon, 24, is a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and was a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston