Podcast king Joe Rogan excoriated retail giant Target for “shoving” radical transgender ideology “down our throats” during a discussion of the retailer’s “tuck-friendly” swimwear for kids.

During the most recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, released Tuesday, Rogan and fellow comedian Theo Vonn discussed businesses like Target and Bud Light pushing political issues instead of just selling us things.

“I wish there was an app where when you went to a business, you could tell where they put their political money, right? So then it would start to affect the bottom lines of companies. So then those companies would stop,” Vonn said, according to Mediaite.

Rogen replied that some companies are just starting to get pushback over their radical, left-wing politics, and he added that “Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this pride selection.”

“Well , they had all these like pride children’s shirts,” he continued, tying in the trouble Bud Light is also experiencing.

“They’ve lost 20 plus billion dollars,” he said of the beer brand. “You imagine — you just gonna send a fucking can to some confused person that — ‘Day 365 of womanhood.’ And you send that person a fucking can with their face on it, and your company loses $20 billion. That is wild shit, man,” he said in wonder.

Bud Light has lost billions in profit, stock prices, and market share since its brief partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney early in March.

“So we’re seeing that now. But we never saw that before where people are going, ‘Enough. Enough. Stop shoving this down everybody’s throat.’ When I go to Target, I don’t wanna see like fucking tuck pants. They’re designed to help you tuck your dick. Like, hey, that’s not normal and I don’t want that right in front of everybody,” Rogan continued.

Rogan concluded that the left has gone from tolerance to “proselytizing” fringe ideas.

“There’s a lot of just fucking real weirdness with this group of people that is trying to like, change the way people view sexuality and gender and all these different, it’s like they’re proselytizing,” he concluded.

