Target stores are selling the transgender agenda with “tuck-friendly” bathing suits for males who wish to mimic females and “light binding” swim apparel for females.

Several videos have going viral, as individuals have showcased some of the pride-themed items offered by Target in this year’s “pride” collection.

This year’s offerings include not only apparel that appeals to adults — from shirts reading “Live Laugh Lesbian” to “Queer Queer Queer Queer” — but it also features items specifically designed for children and infants. Such apparel includes onesies reading “Bien Proud!” in the colors of the “Progress Pride” flag, which contains additional colors for minorities and gender-confused individuals.

It gets worse, however, as onlookers have discovered a bathing suit which is “tuck-friendly” in order to allow gender-confused males to tuck away their genitals in order to appear more feminine.

It does not stop there, however, as one shopper found a two-piece bathing sit with a tag indicating the top portion had a “light binding effect.” In other words, the swimsuit is advertised as one which will help “bind” and flatten breast tissue. This is not the first time Target has offered chest-binding apparel, partnering with the “queer-owned” brand TomboyX last year to sell chest binders designed to flatten the chests of confused women.

Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda told the Associated Press that swimwear labeled “tuck-friendly” is available only in adult sizes. Her statement did not address the “light binding effect” swimwear for females, but photos online clearly label them as adult swimsuits. However, according to the Associated Press, a Target in New York City had a kids’ black swimskirt for sale with a tag that said, “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions.”

Target has gone completely woke. They’re now selling tucking and binding clothing for little kids. pic.twitter.com/MQZ1YDhm0f — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 23, 2023

These continued discoveries come as Target also partners with the satanist designer via the brand Abprallen, selling her designs which read, “Cure Transphobia Not Trans People” and “Too Queer for Here.” The designer, who goes by Erik, identifies as a gay transgender man. This description would mean Erik is actually a biological woman attracted to males. Her brand sells one specific satanist design which reads “Satan Respects Pronouns,” paying homage to Baphomet.

As Breitbart News reported:

Abprallen mixes a good deal of satanism with its pro-LGBT activism, asserting on its Instagram page that “Satan loves you and respects who you are; you’re important and valuable in this world and you deserve to treat yourself with love and respect.” “LGBT+ people are so often referred to as being a product of Satan or going against God’s will, so fine. We’ll hang with Satan instead,” it declares. “So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people,” it states.

The discoveries come as calls for boycotts against Target continue to surface as a stand against the woke company targeting children with the toxic woke ideology, as it openly brags of its “established diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)” strategy and goals.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include commentary from Target and the Associated Press.

