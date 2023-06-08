Washington Nationals Postpone Game with Diamondbacks over Poor Air Quality in D.C.

The Washington Nationals have postponed its game with the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday due to the poor air quality from the smoke drifting southward from the massive wildfires in Canada.

Thursday’s game would have been the final game in the Nats-Diamondbacks series. Now it will be rescheduled for June 22, according to Fox News.

“Today’s 1:05 p.m. game vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled due to poor air quality in the Washington, D.C. area,” the team told fans on Twitter.

AirNow website rated the air quality as “code purple,” which means “very unhealthy.”

The Nationals game becomes the second game to be canceled for the air quality in the northeast this week after the New York Yankees canceled the game with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Triple-A games have also been put off.

The Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate and the New York Mets’ affiliate in Syracuse both canceled games this week.

Other sports are also being affected. The New York Giants have canceled this week’s practice sessions, as well.

New York Mayor Eric Adams warned residents to stay inside if possible.

“We recommend vulnerable New Yorkers stay inside and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children,” he said.

