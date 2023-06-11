Veteran ESPN Director Kyle Brown Dies at 42

Kyle Brown, an ESPN director of over ten years, died on Saturday while working at the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals, he was 42 years old.

Brown was to work on coverage of the Wake Forest-Alabama game on Saturday, but died due to what ESPN described as a “medical emergency.”

“On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. A 16-year ESPN employee, Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team – and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to ‘Monday Night Football’ and college football.

“A former Ohio State pitcher, Kyle cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports. His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones, including his wife, Megan, their four children, Makayla (14), Carson (11), Camden (9), Madyn (6) and their beloved dog rookie.”

ESPN paid tribute to their co-worker online and on-air.

No specifics were given about the cause of Brown’s death.

