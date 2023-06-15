Jay Monahan, commissioner for the PGA Tour, has taken a leave of absence for a medical condition just days following the merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

The tour said in a statement on Wednesday that Monahan had to recuperate from a “medical situation” without specifying further.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the tour said in a statement. “The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.”

The tour added it would provide updates “as appropriate” going forward. The Saudia Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) said it wishes Monahan well.

“We are committed to working closely with the PGA leadership and Board to advance our previously announced transaction to invest significantly in the growth of golf for the benefit of players, fans, and the expansion of the game around the world,” it added.

The merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour shocked the world last week, especially considering how much the two were at odds, with the PGA once referring to the LIV as “blood money.” In response to the controversy, Jay Monahan went as far as to blame Congress for the merger, charging that the U.S. has too deep of financial ties with the Saudi government.

“During this intense battle, we met with several members of Congress and policy experts to discuss the PIF’s attempt to take over the game of golf in the United States, and suggested ways that Congress could support us in these efforts,” Monahan wrote in a letter to Congress. “While we are grateful for the written declarations of support we received from certain members, we were largely left on our own to fend off the attacks, ostensibly due to the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Acknowledging that the legal battle could have continued for years, Monahan said it would lead to “another decade of expensive and distracting litigation and the PGA Tour’s long-term existence under threat.”

“We believe that we did everything we could possibly do to defend what we stand for, including spending tens of millions of dollars to defend ourselves from litigation instigated by LIV Golf – significant funds diverted away from our core mission to benefit our players and generate charity,” Monahan added.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has opened an investigation into the merger, while Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) have called upon the Justice Department to open an anti-trust investigation.

