VIDEO: U.S.-Mexico Soccer Game Suspended After Ejections, Fights, Loud Anti-Gay Chanting

A soccer game between Mexico and the U.S. Men’s National Team was halted on Thursday after four ejections, fights in the stands, and loud anti-gay chants.

The chaotic Concacaf Nations League semifinal game at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium ended in a 3-0 victory for the USMNT. Still, it was no cakewalk for the U.S. players as the match was marred by a series of disruptions both by fans and Mexico’s players.

Indeed, the game was such a mess. Referee Ivan Barton ended the game early after Mexican fans repeatedly broke out in their ever-present anti-gay chanting, at one point aimed at U.S. Goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Still, Concacaf told ESPN that the game was not ended specifically over the chant but instead was ended early at. the “referee’s discretion.”

But Concacaf still condemned the chanting, nonetheless.

“Concacaf strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans during the CNL Semifinal match between Mexico and the United States,” the organization said in a statement.

“Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium,” Concacaf continued.

“These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high-quality football in our region,” the group said, adding, “The Confederation is in the process of urgently establishing further details and reports from security and match officials and will make a further statement in short order.”

But the anti-gay chanting was the least of the problems.

Mexican fans were disruptive throughout the 89-minute game, screaming, fighting in the stands, and throwing beer on the field.

Mexican players were also unruly. There were no less than four red cards thrown during the short game.

The first red card was pulled against Mexio’s César Montes, and he was followed by a red card against U.S. player Weston McKennie:

César Montes kicks out at Folarin Balogun and gets a red card. Things escalate and Weston McKennie is sent off too. 😲 10 vs. 10 for the remainder of the match. pic.twitter.com/zkZe8nKDUe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2023

Then Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga and America’s Sergiño Dest were both sent out near the end of the game:

“It was a mess,” U.S. captain Christian Pulisic said postgame, according to Yahoo Sports. “But I was disappointed in the end. I really wish some of our guys kept their heads a little bit better. It just turned into something that wasn’t this beautiful game that we love.”

