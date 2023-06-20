Australian Football Team Considers Dropping ‘Bomber’ Team Logo

The Essendon football club in Australia is actively considering replacing the bomber aircraft it has used as a logo in various forms since World War II.

A research project is now underway seeking to determine how the club’s members and stakeholders view the team in light of modern sensitivities.

According to the Herald Sun newspaper, Essendon wants to know whether its fans believe the wartime aircraft logo is the best representation of the Melbourne suburban club that plays in the national Australian Football League.

There’s no indication that the Bombers would change their nickname, which was first adopted in 1940, the report indicates.

Essendon’s logo is one of the oldest in the competition, with the current design first unveiled in 1997.

No decisions have been made yet, with the research project still being conducted.

Essendon has a link to the aviation theme with its proximity to Melbourne Airport, with the club moving to its Hanger headquarters in Tullamarine in late 2013.

Club president Dave Barham released a statement on Tuesday evening seeking to soothe the furore the action has sparked, explaining the club is simply conducting research and would never change their nickname.

He reacted as fans came out strongly opposed the possibility of ditching the Bomber from the iconic emblem and former player Matthew Lloyd had his say on Fox Sports.

“I’d be very disappointed if the Bomber was gone,” he said.

“Have we got to that point, have we? Such a great logo and tradition of the Essendon Football Club (might go) because it might upset the odd person or two. We (might) lose something so special with our football club. I hope it stays.”