REPORT: Police Investigating Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill for Alleged Assault of Marina Worker

A report has emerged that Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for allegedly punching a man who was working at the Haulover Marina.

Ian Margol of Channel 10 News in Miami reports that Hill got into an argument with the worker, which allegedly resulted in the Pro Bowl wide receiver striking the man.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that Hill slapped the employee on the back of the head after he and a group of friends tried to board the boat without permission.

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped a boat employee on the back of the head this past weekend, a senior law-enforcement source tells me. The crew member does not want to press charges at this time, sources say. The incident, @WPLGLocal10 first… — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 20, 2023

Slater also reported that the alleged victim does not want to press charges at this time.

“Regardless of whether criminal charges are pursued, the NFL could investigate under the Personal Conduct Policy,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Without cooperation by the alleged victim, it could be impossible to prove a violation.”