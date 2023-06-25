‘Why Would You Choose Harm?’: NFL QB Carson Wentz Blasted for Killing Bear During Alaska Hunting Trip

NFL quarterback Carson Wentz is taking heat for posing with the carcass of a black bear he bagged during a hunting trip in Alaska.

The Super Bowl-winning QB called the bear hunt a “bucket list” item that he can scratch off the list. He says he took the bear with a bow, according to the New York Post.

“Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth— Alaska! Incredible trip and an incredible animal!” he posted on the Wentz Bros Outdoors Instagram account.

While he certainly got support from fans on the Instagram post, Wentz even earned praise from several members of the NFL.

“Holy s–t man! Need a taste of em,” former Commander’s teammate Taylor Heinicke said, the Post reported.

“Well done. Congrats,” former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler said.

But the player was also blasted by anti-hunting zealots for taking the bear.

“You let me down and fantasy football and now you let me down in real life,” one wrote.

Another screeched, “Leave animals TF alone!!! human supremacy is repulsive.”

“Incredible animal so you kill it?? Makes sense,” one wrote snidely.

Yet another castigated Wentz for his hunt, saying, “In a world where we can be SO many things. Why would you choose harm? You have such a large audience. You could have promoted saving Alaska’s wildlife, instead you are out there murdering bears. So lame.”

The Washington Commanders released Wentz in Feb. after a disappointing season. He is currently a free agent plotting a comeback but is not currently signed to a team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston