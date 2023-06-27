Former Arkansas, NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallett Dead at 35

College standout and former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died on Tuesday. He was 35 years old.

The former Michigan and Arkansas quarterback was taken to a hospital in Florida after a drowning incident at a local beach. However, attempts to revive Mallett failed, and he was pronounced dead. The incident reportedly occurred in Destin, Florida.

The University of Arkansas posted a statement on Twitter marking the passing of their former star quarterback.

“We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family.”

As CBS Sports reports:

Mallett began his career at Michigan and transferred to Arkansas after his freshman season. He emerged as a star for the Razorbacks in 2009, throwing for 3,624 yards and 30 touchdowns. He led the Hogs to an 8-5 record that included a win over East Carolina in the Liberty Bowl. Mallett was even better the following season. He threw for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading Arkansas to a 10-3 record, a berth in the Sugar Bowl and a No. 12 finish in the final AP Top 25. That performance earned him second-team All-SEC honors for the second straight season. Mallett broke virtually every program passing record during his time under center with the Razorbacks.

Mallett became Tom Brady’s backup after the Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. But his NFL journey would not end there. The former Razorback played for the Patriots, Texas, and Ravens throughout his seven-year career.

JJ Watt, who played with Mallett in Houston, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 27, 2023

Mallett was about to start his second year as head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.