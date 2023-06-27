‘Go Get Em. Pulling for You’: Adam Sandler Congratulates 17-Year-Old Happy Gilmore as He Heads to College

Actor Adam Sandler jumped to Twitter on Friday to congratulate Happy Gilmore for making it into college on a golfing scholarship. And, no, he wasn’t joking.

On Friday, 17-year-old Indiana resident Landon Gilmore announced on Twitter that he had been accepted to Ball State University. While that is good news for Gilmore and his friends and family, what really caught the actor’s eye is that young Mr. Gilmore has been tagged with the nickname “Happy,” thanks to the 1996 Adam Sandler golfing comedy, CNN reported.

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday! ” Happy Gilmore tweeted.

Somehow, Sandler got wind of the teen’s announcement because he added his congrats to the tweet, writing, “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you.”

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

Gilmore, who has been heard saying he’d love to meet Sandler someday, joked, “My life is complete,” after The Water Boy star commented on his announcement.

“When I saw that Adam Sandler retweeted my tweet, my little heart kind of fell apart there,” Gilmore told Golf Channel, adding, “I was speechless and didn’t really know what to do with myself for a minute.”

Not just an unknown hopeful, Gilmore has already made a mark in youth golf, too. He was National Hurricane Player of the Year in 2020, made the Indiana All-State team in high school, and is even trying out for the US Open.

“I just want to play good golf and see what happens,” he said of his aspirations.

“I’m sure once I get there my goals will change. I’m so competitive, I want to get there and play, and hopefully help the team get to nationals,” he added.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston