Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Martina Navratilova for Criticizing Lance Armstrong Interview on Trans Athletes

For some inexplicable reason, Tennis legend Martina Navratilova thought she needed to chime in to diss Lance Armstrong’s first segment of his talk about transgender sports with Caitlyn Jenner. But her attack seems uninformed.

Last weekend, the former U.S. cycling champion, who lost his status after admitting to years of using performance-enhancing drugs, announced that he intended to launch a series of talks about transgender athletes. And his first guest will be transgender Caitlyn Jenner.

Armstrong insisted that there is a lack of freedom to discuss the issues, saying there is actually “fear” instead of freedom.

Armstrong also added that there has to be some way to support transgender people while recognizing — or at least talking about — the problems inherent in men claiming to be women competing as women.

Navratilova, though, blasted Armstrong for this announced series of discussions.

“A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Perhaps Navratilova is not informed about the nature of the discussion.

Whatever the case, Jenner returned fire at the 66-year-old tennis star.

“Hey @martina, we are on the same side of this issue. @lancearmstrong and I were simply discussing how I believe biological men should not be competing in women’s sports. But since we are on the topic of Martina – let’s delve a little deeper (she’ll love the attention),” Jenner wrote on Wednesday.

Jenner went on to blast Navratilova for her otherwise left-wing politics that only tend to empower lunatics that push men into women’s sports.

She (@martina) is a BLM loving, Biden+Kamala loving, @GOP bashing, @MAGAIncWarRoom hating, @NikkiHale hating, @TTuberville bashing, @MarshaBlackburn bashing person. Do you not realize Biden and the Dems you love want to allow men into women’s sports? Conservatives are not!” Jenner, a Republican, tweeted.

Jenner had more to say, as well.

“Does your bitterness, @Martina, towards Republican lawmakers, candidates, etc. (and seemingly the world) actually passing legislation protecting women’s sports, (which you say you care so much about) make any sense at all?” Jenner wrote.

Jenner concluded, writing, “How about instead @Martina, use the energy to support the people fighting for laws PROTECTING WOMEN SPORTS like @SenTuberville, @RepGregSteube @MAGAIncWarRoom, @MarshaBlackburn (@GOP) and you work on the radical leftists, you love, that wants to allow men in women’s sports!” Jenner tweeted.

