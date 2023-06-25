Former cycling champion Lance Armstrong is preparing to release a series of videos focused on a “conversation” about the fairness of men who claim to be female athletes competing in women’s sports.

Armstrong posted his first teaser video on Saturday promising to offer a “smarter conversation” about the issue of transgenders in sports.

“I think, you know, with sensitive conversations and topics like this people tend to … they’re really afraid to be fired, shamed or canceled,” Armstrong says in the video. “Turns out I’m not that afraid of that. I think it’s an important conversation. Especially, I think if it can be handled in this way and I also think the best way to have these conversations and get to a smarter conclusion or even have a smarter conversation is to just to go in fearless and I’m sort of fearless on this one.”

Armstrong lamented the lack of freedom of speech in the debate.

Of all the controversial and polarizing subjects out there today, I'm not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport. — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023

“Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or canceled?” he asked.

He added that he is “uniquely positioned” to host such a discussion, likely based on his own controversy of being “cancelled” over his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions?” he asks in the video.

“Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?”

The issue has sparked protests in the world of cycling as Austin Killips, a man claiming to be a transgender woman, has won one title after another in women’s cycling events over the last year.

Armstrong wants to be the one man to open a serious debate.

I do. Hence these conversations… a special series of The Forward, beginning Monday, where I dive into this issue with an open mind in an attempt learn as much as possible from all sides of the debate. — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023

