Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Blasts LGBT Community: ‘Most Unfair Group Walking the Planet Right Now’

Gilbert Arenas, a former member of the Washington Wizards and three-time All-Star, is striking out at the gay community and calling them “unfair” as a group.

During an interview Monday with Vlad TV, the former player began discussing how so many Americans are self-censoring these days for fear of the radical gay cancel culture.

“I think it’s the most unfair group walking the planet right now,” Arenas said, according to Fox News.

“They have a playbook that only they’re playing by. No one else gets to see this playbook, but we’re being judged by everything that’s in this playbook, But we don’t know it,” he continued. “So, there’s no open dialogue about what is appropriate and what’s not. We only find out after we f— up. That’s unfair. That’s f—ing unfair. You can’t do that. How do I know something’s wrong until you give it to me?”

When pressed to explain further, Arenas pointed to the supposed “pronoun” controversies.

“Just words, phrases. Like he, she, it, they. … How do we know? You’re making it up as we go,” he said. “There’s not like there’s this f—ing dictionary of updates, and we can sit there, click it, and say, ‘All right, I can’t say … they took this out. They added this in.’ We’re just learning, right? That’s really unfair that you can cancel somebody on a playbook that only you have.”

“Like having an argument with someone from the LGB … f—ing suicide. Here’s why – they have the whole dictionary to use against you. They can say whatever the f— they want. They can, technically, make a straight man gay by saying, ‘You look like a gay guy, you look like this,’ and call you all kind of gay words which is technically offensive, right? To a straight man. As soon as I say something back that’s gay, I’m f—ing canceled. How does that f—ing work?”

He continued, “Even talking about it makes us feel uncomfortable because we know there’s gonna f—ing be backlash, but it’s true. You can use whatever vocabulary against me. I get to go back, now it becomes, you get to use, ‘LGB, can’t do that.’” he said.

Arenas then said that gays can hurl all sorts of “homophobic” language at straight people in arguments, but if straight people used the same rhetoric, the straight people would be destroyed. “You guys are not playing fair,” he insisted.

He equated his argument to his own community when blacks say they can use the N-word, but whites can’t.

“When we’re it, we’re allowed to use those words. I’m Black, I can say the N-word. I just don’t like when we can use it, right? … We can weaponize it to you, but you can’t push it back. … I just don’t like those type of fights,” he said.

“I just believe when you open up the door of something you have to be able to play fair. You can’t play knowing you have an ace in the hole,” Arenas concluded.

After playing for the University of Arizona, Gilbert Arenas was selected in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, with which he played for three seasons. He started in 30 games and averaged 10.9 points per game for the team. He went on to play for the Wizards, the Magic, and the Grizzlies. He retired from the NBA in 2012 and then played for one season in China for the Shanghai Sharks.

