Former University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the 19-year-old son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, reached a plea agreement for charges related to child pornography.

Kitna pleaded no contest “to two misdemeanor counts of breach of the peace with the State Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Court in Alachua County, Florida,” according to the Bleacher Report. Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed him on probation for six months on each count.

In November of last year, the Gainsville Police Department arrested Kitna on Wednesday on “two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography,” ESPN reported at the time.

The University of Florida Athletic Association said in a statement at the time that the program was “shocked and saddened to hear” of the news.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the statement said. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.”

The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release that they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that a member of the social media platform Discord had distributed child sexual abuse material. Kitna reportedly told police he thought the images were “legal” because he found them online. Three more images of child porn material were found on Kitna’s device.

Jalen Kitna’s father, Jon Kitna, played quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys. He retired in 2012 before having a brief stint as a backup on Christmas Eve, 2013.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.