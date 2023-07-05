VIDEO: Man Stabbed During Wild Brawl Among Mexico Soccer Fans at Levi’s Stadium

Video of a fight among Mexican soccer fans in the stands at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during Sunday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Mexico and Qatar seems to show a fan being stabbed.

Several fights broke out among Mexican fans during the game, but one clash, in particular, seems to show a man in a green Mexico shirt holding a knife over his head, according to Sports Illustrated.

It also appears that a man in a 22 jersey staggers away and slumps down in a seat.

The man in the 22 jersey takes off his shirt, and his chest appears covered in blood. (NSFW)

Police finally arrived at the scene of the brawl, and the man was taken off to be treated.

Lamentable lo sucedido ayer en las gradas del estadio Levi’s Stadium de Santa Clara, EE.UU, durante el partido entre México vs. Qatar por la Copa Oro. Apuñalan a aficionado en una pelea entre mexicanos.pic.twitter.com/WUMeyuUnCo — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) July 4, 2023

The Santa Clara Police dept. said they identified one suspect and are seeking another person of interest.

“The suspect is described as a Hispanic, male adult, between 25 – 35 years old, with short dark-colored hair, a thin mustache and a thin beard,” the SCPD said in a statement.

“He was last seen wearing a green-colored Mexican national team soccer jersey. The suspect was with a Hispanic, female adult with dark-colored hair and a similar Mexican national team soccer jersey. At this time, the female is a person of interest.”

“SCPD is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If you recognize the suspect or the person of interest, please do not attempt to apprehend them.

“SCPD is asking the public to contact Detective Sergeant Doug Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. Those who wish to remain nameless can leave a message on the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).”

The dept. also posted photos of the suspects:

Public assistance sought in stabbing at Levi’s Stadium. If you recognize these individuals please contact Det. Sgt. Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. To remain anonymous call our Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847). Full news release available here: https://t.co/QUuawFwkm4 pic.twitter.com/6slDgDIhuM — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) July 4, 2023

Qatar beat Mexico 1-0.

