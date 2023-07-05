WATCH: ‘Just Stop Oil’ Activists Storm the Court at Wimbledon

Second-round action at Wimbledon was halted on Wednesday after environmental activists from the group “Just Stop Oil” stormed the court and spilled orange confetti on the grass.

Boos rained down from the crowd as the activists disrupted the event.

One activist sat down in the middle of the court and had to be dragged away by security. Judging by the crowd’s reaction, attendees at the famed London-based tennis event are fed up with the antics of climate radicals. Just Stop Oil and other like-minded groups frequently stop traffic and disrupt public events in London and throughout Europe.

Climate terrorists interrupted a match at Wimbledon today. Listen to the crowd. Normal people despise these lunatics. pic.twitter.com/gv1RHiqPWt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 5, 2023

The protests come despite recently stepped-up efforts by British authorities to thwart such protests. On Friday, All England Club Operations Director Michelle Dite said precautions were taken to stop protesters from disrupting the events.

“Based on what has happened at other sporting events and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for The Championships accordingly,” Dite told reporters.

Those plans were apparently not “uplifted” enough.