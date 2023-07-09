Police End Probe into Alleged Rape During Party at Golf Legend Greg Norman’s Florida Mansion

Police in Florida have completed their investigation into an alleged rape reported to have occurred at golf legend Greg Norman’s Palm Beach, Florida, mansion back in 2021, and decided no charges will be filed.

Police were investigating a teen girl’s claim that she was raped by two boys during a booze-fueled party around Norman’s pool on Labor Day in 2021. But after looking into the charges and interviewing those in attendance, police said they could not substantiate the 16-year-old girl’s claims.

According to documents seen by the Daily Mail, there was a lack of “physical evidence” for the rape, and no witnesses seemed to agree that anything violent had occurred to the girl during the party at the $18 million mansion.

The famed golfer and LIV Golf pitchman was reportedly not at home during the party, but his wife, Kirsten Kutner, was present. It is still unclear if Kutner will be charged for supplying alcohol to underaged partygoers. But so far, no charges have been advanced by officials.

According to the police documents, even the teen’s friend, Norman’s daughter Kaya, could not substantiate that any assault occurred or that the accuser was forced into sexual activity against her will. Indeed, Kaya told police that the girl had bragged about having sex with two boys at the party.

Kaya said that the girl had even asked if she should engage in sex ahead of the encounter.

“She came up to me, asking if she should do it,” Kaye told police, according to the documents. “I was, like, I don’t care, do whatever you want to do. She asked me over and over … Should I do it with them?”

“The next thing I know, everyone (at the party) is telling me the three of them are out there, in a bush … I was like, that’s what’s happening right now,” Kaye reportedly added.

Kaya also told police that after the sexual encounter, the girl was “excited” and bragged about the incident. And she even continued bragging about it at school in the days afterward.

“She came up to me all excited,” Kaya insisted, “jumping up and down, saying she did it, she did it, she was, like, telling everyone.”

Then, at school, the girl “talked about it like nothing was wrong’ and did not allege she had been raped.”

Despite all this, the teenage accuser told police she was too drunk to consent to the sexual activity and said she also has little memory of what happened. Consequently, she claims she was raped and did not consent.

The teen told police that she “pretty much got really drunk, and there were these two guys … And, pretty much, they brought me into this grassy area … it was kind of visible to other people … and all I remember is getting pulled in there and walking out … then my mom picked me up later … I could barely walk, I was very drunk.”

“I know if I was sober, I wouldn’t have said yes … because I had no interest in getting with either of these boys … I don’t remember any of it … I don’t remember saying yes or no,” she added.

Ultimately, the police could not find enough evidence to substantiate the girl’s claims of being raped, though they also did not definitively say no rape occurred. They only concluded that there was no evidence of rape.

In a final report, a police detective wrote that he was “unable to prove or disprove the sexual battery allegations,” partly because the boys accused of rape refused to provide a statement.

“This case was lacking physical evidence due to the time delay, no eyewitnesses, no video surveillance, and both (boys), through legal counsel, refused to provide a statement. This case will be inactive at this time,” the officer said.

The Normans are being sued in a civil case by the teen’s parents, with the main issue being that Kirsten Kutner either supplied the alcohol for the party or stood by and allowed alcohol to be brought into her home. Allowing persons under 21 access to alcohol is illegal in Florida.

The Normans are accused of failing to fulfill their “duty to ensure her safety, well-being and sobriety’ and caused ‘bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering.”

The Normans have made no public statement about the incident.

