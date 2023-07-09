Chicago Cubs manager David Ross got caught on a hot mic calling the home plate umpire a “piece of shit” for ejecting him from Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees.

The ejection occurred during the bottom of the first inning after Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks had thrown just five pitches. Tensions escalated as home plate umpire Alex MacKay made several calls that drew the ire of Cubs manager David Ross. After some heckling from the dugout, MacKay finally had enough and ejected Ross from the game. It was then that Ross walked out onto the field, where a hot mic caught him calling the umpire a “piece of shit.”

“You got one goddamn game before you get a break, and you’re that fuckin bad already? Why!” Ross screamed at the stone-faced MacKay. “Don’t be so goddamn sensitive. You piece of shit!”

The “break” that Ross had been referring to is the MLB All-Star break, when the selected all-stars play in Seattle while the rest of the league takes some time off.

“You got one goddamn game before you get a break and you’re that fuckin bad already?” pic.twitter.com/LzqYMHPuAc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 9, 2023

Fox News noted that it initially appeared as if “Ross didn’t like a ball call during the at-bat against Stanton,” but he “could’ve also been upset with a pitch clock violation that Hendricks had to start the inning.”

