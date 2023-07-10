Disgraced ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Prison

Disgraced former U.S.A Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, currently incarcerated after being found guilty of sexually abusing female gymnasts including Olympic medalists, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with a fellow inmate at a federal prison in Florida, a report Monday details.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The sources went on to say the serial sex abuser was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people cited by AP said Nassar had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The prison was experiencing staffing shortages, and one of the people familiar with the matter said the officers assigned to the unit where Nassar was held were working mandated overtime shifts.

As Breitbart News reported, Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts after a long series of trials.

He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.