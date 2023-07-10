U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe says it would be a welcome development for men claiming to be women to join the USWNT roster because “trans women as real women.”

Even as Rapinoe is officially retiring at the end of the season and won’t ever be forced to compete against men claiming to be females, she sees no reason not to force the situation of transgender “women” on future players.

In a new interview, the hard-core, left-wing agitator told Time magazine that she has no problem with men playing pro soccer as women and attacked anti-trans legislation aimed to protect women’s sports as “bullshit.”

“We as a country are trying to legislate away people’s full humanity,” she exclaimed, according to Fox News.

“It’s particularly frustrating when women’s sports is weaponized,” Rapinoe continued. “Oh, now we care about fairness? Now we care about women’s sports? That’s total bullshit. And show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports. It’s just not happening.”

Rapinoe also claimed that she does not view a man playing as a woman as taking away an opportunity for an actual woman.

“You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women. What you’re saying automatically in the argument—you’re sort of telling on yourself already—is you don’t believe these people are women,” she piously exclaimed. “Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way.”

Rapinoe announced last Friday that she is retiring at the end of the 2023 soccer season after years of kneeling during the national anthem, criticizing the U.S. as racist, attacking Donald Trump and Republicans, and pushing the radical gay agenda.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston