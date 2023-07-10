Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees expounded on his love for his team playing God Bless America during the seventh-inning stretch – a tradition going back to September 11.

Speaking with NJ.com last week, Judge said that he appreciates the God Bless America tradition as a way to honor veterans.

“Singing ‘God Bless America’ is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field,” he said. “They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90, and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them.”

Judge added that he and his teammates’ patriotism has “nothing to do with politics” and only to do with honoring those that made it possible for him to play baseball.

“So every time the anthem is played, especially on Opening Day, when we’re lined up (at the first base line) or when ‘God Bless America’ is played, I’m thanking those who made it possible for me to play a baseball game and make a living like that,” Judge said.

“Every time I see a soldier or Marine or sailor – or a policeman or firefighter – I say, ‘Thank you.’ I can’t thank them all, so I do it by singing,” he added.

