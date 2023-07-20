‘They’re F*ck*ng Obnoxious’: Lions’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Goes Off on Eagles Fans

Visiting players at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field are always booed loudly by the hometown faithful. But, next time Lions cornerback CJ Johnson-Gardner comes to town, they might boo him even louder.

Gardner-Johnson, a former Eagle who now plays for the Detroit Lions, was answering questions while gaming during a live stream this week. At one point, he was asked his least favorite part about playing in Philadelphia.

Gardner-Johnson did not hesitate. He said, “The people.”

“They’re [expletive] obnoxious,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I [expletive] can’t stand the [expletives].”

Gardner-Johnson only played one season in Philly, but it sounds like that was enough. He had a successful season with the Eagles as they made a Super Bowl run last year.

Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln...

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Though, there’s a chance Gardner-Johnson is still harboring some ill will after his car was stolen following the Giants game last year.

Of Course, Eagles fans have a reputation for less-than-desirous behavior. There was, obviously, the famous incident when Eagles fans booed Santa Claus.

Then you have more recent episodes, such as when Philadelphia fans pelted 49ers fans with dozens of snowballs.

There are a lot of other incidents of Eagles fans engaging in suspect behavior, but this article has to end at some point. In any event, Gardner-Johnson will definitely not be celebrated in Philly after these comments.

