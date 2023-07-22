WATCH: U.S. Women’s Team Mostly Stoic During National Anthem, Vietnamese Players Loudly Sing Their Anthem

Carmen Mandato_USSF_Getty Images
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The majority of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) stood silently with their hands clasped behind their backs during the playing of the national anthem before Friday’s Women’s World Cup opener against Vietnam.

It appears that a handful of USWNT players sang and/or held their hands over their hearts during the anthem.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese players all held their hands over their hearts and sang enthusiastically during the playing of Tien Quan Ca. the Vietnamese anthem, which translates to Song of a Marching Arrmy.

The USWNT has had quite a different relationship with the on-field conduct regarding their anthem. The U.S. Women have frequently protested their nation’s anthem at games in the U.S. and worldwide.

Several United States players, including United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) and United States defender Crystal Dunn (19), are seen taking a kneel during the singing of the national anthem in action during an International friendly match between the United States and Colombia on January 18, 2021, at Explora Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lindsey Horan #9 of the USWNT kneels during a game between Sweden and USWNT at Tokyo Stadium on July 21, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Logan Beerman/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The USWNT protests were led by longtime team member Megan Rapinoe, who gained national notoriety for becoming the first female athlete to kneel after former 49er QB Colin Kaepernick began his protests in the preseason of 2016.

Megan Rapinoe, #15 of the United States, kneels during a game between England and USWNT at Wembley Stadium on October 7, 2022, in London, England. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

As the New York Post reports, in 2019, Rapinoe said that she would never “sing the national anthem again.” Instead, Rapinoe vowed to continue the protests as a “F*ck you” to then-President Trump.

The USWNT defeated Vietnam 3-0

