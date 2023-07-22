WATCH: U.S. Women’s Team Mostly Stoic During National Anthem, Vietnamese Players Loudly Sing Their Anthem

The majority of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) stood silently with their hands clasped behind their backs during the playing of the national anthem before Friday’s Women’s World Cup opener against Vietnam.

It appears that a handful of USWNT players sang and/or held their hands over their hearts during the anthem.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese players all held their hands over their hearts and sang enthusiastically during the playing of Tien Quan Ca. the Vietnamese anthem, which translates to Song of a Marching Arrmy.

Tiến Quân Ca 🎶 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, VIETNAM'S NATIONAL ANTHEM IS PLAYED AT THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP! 🇻🇳 pic.twitter.com/gflhypkC0r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

The USWNT has had quite a different relationship with the on-field conduct regarding their anthem. The U.S. Women have frequently protested their nation’s anthem at games in the U.S. and worldwide.

The USWNT protests were led by longtime team member Megan Rapinoe, who gained national notoriety for becoming the first female athlete to kneel after former 49er QB Colin Kaepernick began his protests in the preseason of 2016.

As the New York Post reports, in 2019, Rapinoe said that she would never “sing the national anthem again.” Instead, Rapinoe vowed to continue the protests as a “F*ck you” to then-President Trump.

The USWNT defeated Vietnam 3-0