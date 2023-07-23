Florida A&M Suspends Football Activities After Filming of Unauthorized Rap Video in Team Locker Room

Florida A&M University has suspended all football-related activities after discovering that an unauthorized rap video was recently filmed in the team’s locker room.

The song, Send a Blitz by rapper Real Boston Richey, included foul language that “is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles and beliefs,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

“It is a privilege to wear the orange and green, and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us,” Simmons said in a statement.

“They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud. As a result of this unfortunate situation, I am suspending all football-related activities until further notice.”

The rap video, which was posted to YouTube, shows Real Boston Richey rapping while decked out in FAMU football gear. Several FAMU players can also be seen in the video.

According to the school, using licensed FAMU apparel and equipment without permission constitutes a policy violation.

Richey, who is from Tallahassee, where FAMU is located, is no stranger to the program. The rapper, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at a Rattlers halftime show last season.

The school is still determining who provided access to the locker room for the video shoot. Punishments for the players involved have not yet been officially announced.

FAMU is a historically black university.