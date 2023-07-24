Redmond: Brian Harman’s Win Shows a Country Boy Can Survive

With Jason Aldean topping the charts with a conservative anthem and Brian Harman dominating the British Open, this is the greatest week for Georgia country boys since the Battle of Chickamauga in 1863.

It has been a long time coming.

Harman was steady after a shaky start to the final round and won by a comfortable six shots at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. Jon Rahm got within three strokes after Harman’s bogey on the 5th hole, but the Georgia boy came back with birdies at the 6th and 7th to right the ship. Once Harman navigated the tricky par 3 17th hole the Claret jug was in the bag. He used precise driving with phenomenal putting to pull away in the second round, and he never looked back.

Royal Liverpool played tough, and there was a potential disaster at every hole, but not for Harman, who only went into two bunkers all week and made par from eachThe fans were not all that kind to Harman after he took a commanding lead. His great shots were greeted with tepid applause, and there were many hecklers who screamed for his ball to go in the bunker. They thought he “didn’t have the stones to win this major.” I didn’t hear anything about his height (5’6” tops), but I’m sure they poked fun at that as well. We have come to expect better behavior from those horse-toothed Limeys, so this vitriol was a bit surprising. Harman didn’t care though. He’s a grinder who followed his routine, which often included ten waggles. That was a bit tough to watch, but it’s hard to argue with the result.

The British press seemed to have been miffed (British word) that Harman was a hunter. One of their weaselly sportswriters asked the leading question about if he hunts “rare” animals with his rifle. Harman’s answer was as good as his golf, and he calmly explained that he uses a bow and arrow and only hunts mature deer. This apparently didn’t assuage the British press, as they still labeled him “The Butcher of Hoylake” …credit to their tabloid writers, as that is a funny headline. These gun-fearing Brits should be ashamed of themselves, though. I’m scared of guns but would never openly admit it. No wonder they have so many home invasions. They are trying to fend off intruders with a broomstick. We all saw A Clockwork Orange. Yes, maybe Americans love their guns a tad too much, but that’s a lot better than wetting your pants when you see a shotgun. Any guy that stalks and kills a deer and then skins and eats it is more of a man than 99.999% of the world.

That’s a fact.

Great Britain needs more Brian Harmans, or it’s not going to be so great anymore. Their cowed men should learn how to kill and butcher a cow. It’s very enjoyable to poke fun at the British. They’re easy targets. Nobody ever got canceled for making fun of British teeth. I should probably stop. But they used to have some of the best people in the world, and it looks like nanny state liberalism has made them soft in the knickers (a British term I just made up). Look at Prince Harry FFS. He used to be an Apache attack helicopter pilot, which is one of the top five most badass jobs you can have (F1 driver, Quarterback, Sub Captain, Golf writer). Now he’s an aggrieved podcaster with a miserable wife.

Three cheers for Brian Harman.