WATCH: ESPN Soccer Commentator Shaka Hislop Collapses On Air

ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop collapsed on camera during a live broadcast on Sunday.

Hislop was on the air with co-host Dan Thomas talking about the AC Milan and Real Madrid teams, when he began to sway unsteadily. In short order, he fell toward Thomas and then hit the turf hard, the New York Post reported.

“Shak! We need some help!” Thomas can be heard saying.

ESPN quickly cut to a commercial as Hislop received medical care.

Thomas later reported that Hislop was conscious and being cared for by doctors.

Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him. — Dan Thomas (@DanThomasESPN) July 24, 2023

Thomas also gave an on-air update about Hislop’s condition.

“My mate Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it’s good news,” Thomas said. “He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all, he’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.”

Dan Thomas gave an update on Shaka Hislop's condition. Shaka is "conscious and talking" and has been tended to by medics 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B3mlEsxUfw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

“Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live. We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

So far, there has been no word on what caused his collapse.

Hislop played in the Premier League for Reading, Newcastle United, West Ham, Portsmouth, and MLS’ FC Dallas over his 15-year career. He also played for Trinidad and Tobago during the 2006 World Cup.

