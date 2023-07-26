Enes Kanter Freedom Considering Possible 2028 Congressional Run

Former NBA star and freedom fighter Enes Kanter Freedom said last week that he is thinking about running for the U.S. Senate sometime in the near future.

Freedom was speaking at last week’s FreedomFest conference in Memphis, Tennessee when he was asked if he might be interested in running for office, Fox News reported.

“Good question,” the 31-year-old activist said. “I will say definitely education, number one, because if you want of a better and brighter future, we have to educate our kids. And I just want to show people that how blessed and how good we have it in this country. Freedom’s definitely the other thing that I’m going to be working on and also bringing awareness. The third one, you know, we have a lot of censorship in this country, and we got to do whatever we can to beat that. So I’m just going to do whatever I can to just, you know, get rid of that.”

Born in Switzerland and raised in Turkey, Freedom became a U.S. citizen in 2021 and added the last name “Freedom” to mark the occasion. He will be eligible to vote in U.S. elections in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Freedom said he has met with many of the 2024 presidential candidates and added, “I just hope that whoever is going to unite this country and whoever is going to make this country even better than it is wins.”

During the July 4th weened, Freedom told his supporters that his “pronouns are USA,” as he mocked the left’s obsession with gender politics.

The now-former NBA star also said he did not voluntarily retire from the league. However, he was excluded because he is a vocal opponent of genocidal China, the league’s multimillion-dollar partner.

In July, Freedom testified before Congress and said he lost a $50 million contract with the NBA because he dared to speak up about the evils China is perpetrating.

Freedom also said that many NBA players won’t even speak out about things they believe because they are afraid of being “canceled.”

“More voices need to come out there and just be tough and be courageous and not be scared of the things that they want to talk about,” Freedom told Fox.

Still, there is a lot of hate for the U.S. among the millionaire players he knows, and as what became his last season was wrapping up, Freedom says he confronted some of those players on the issue.

“They were calling America trash, and they were saying some really harsh things about America. And I stopped them. I was like, ‘You know what, guys? The season is about to be over. And after the season, let me buy you a ticket and let’s go to some of these countries out there like China, like Russia, like Iran, like Turkey, like North Korea,” Freedom said, “and if you guys even see that, if you guys are even gonna criticize them, you know, you guys will be in jail and tortured for that. So people need to understand that how good we have it in this country.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston