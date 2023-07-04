Enes Kanter Freedom on July 4: ‘My Pronouns are USA’

Enes Kanter Freedom shared a triggering social media post for the 4th of July that mocked the modern obsession with pronouns.

Wishing people a “Happy 4th of July,” the former Celtics star shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt that said, “My Pronouns are USA.”

Happy 4th of July, America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g3eFIFa1bW — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 4, 2023

People did not appreciate the message.

“I can’t believe this idiot played for my team twice,” said one Twitter user.

“I wish I could say what I wish upon you without getting my account suspended,” said another user.

“The whole NBA should thank the Houston Rockets for getting rid of this cancer,” said another.

The basketball star, who routinely criticized the NBA’s relationship with communist China as well as its coronavirus policies, shared the photo after he denounced WNBA Natasha Cloud after she called America “trash” just days before the patriotic holiday.

“Our country is trash in so many ways,” the WNBA guard said on Twitter last Friday. “And instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.”

In response, Enes Kanter Freedom recalled the story of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who had been imprisoned in Russia until just recently.

“Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how ‘trash’ America is,” he said. “Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!!” he said.

“You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped. People have NO idea how lucky and blessed they are to be in a country like America. I’m not saying America is perfect, but trust me, you don’t wanna see the other side,” he added.

Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is. Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… https://t.co/A3Kfojx9jQ — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 3, 2023

