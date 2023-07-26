LeBron James’ son, Bronny, is reportedly “on the road to recovery,” but his parents aren’t taking any chances. And if he never plays basketball again, that will be fine with them.

“If Bronny isn’t able to ever play basketball again, so be it,” a family source told the Daily Mail. ‘But those decisions are a long way away.”

The 18-year-old James reportedly collapsed due to cardiac arrest during practice on Monday at USC and was rushed to the hospital.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson said on Monday. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The Mail also said that Bronny’s parents are encouraged by his progress.

“As parents, this has been a nightmare,” the paper added. “Going through this has been very stressful. They just want the best for Bronny. They really can’t believe that this happened and is happening.”

“There is no rush that LeBron and Savannah have to get Bronny out of the hospital. They only want him to get the best care possible and receive all the tests he needs to see what the next stage of recovery will be,” the source added. ‘Bronny’s health is all that matters in their world right now.”

The paper also reported that the next several days “are greatly important” to see how Bronny responds to further treatment. But doctors say his recovery is good so far.

