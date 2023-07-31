ESPN Dumps Mark Jackson in Surprise NBA Broadcast Booth Shakeup

ESPN has announced another layoff of a top broadcast analyst with the departure Monday of NBA broadcaster Mark Jackson.

Jackson was a key member of the Jeff Van Gundy broadcast team, but with Van Gundy’s release weeks ago, it appears that ESPN decided that Johnson did not present enough value on his own, according to a report by the New York Post.

Jackson, who is black, was the broadcaster who left the white basketball player from Serbia, Nikola Jokic, off his MVP list and was later forced to apologize for the slight.

The paper claims insiders say that Doris Burke and Doc Rivers will soon debut as the NBA broadcast team.

JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson are also reportedly high on the list for more work among ESPN executives.

Jackson had two years left on his contract and has already acknowledged his release, according to Peter Vescey.

This just in: Mark Jackson told me he was let go by ESPN. He had two years left on his contract. Jeff Van Gundy was let go weeks ago. Doc Rivers and Doris Burke are now Mike Breen’s partners… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) July 31, 2023

Van Gundy was released at the end of June along with ultra-woke scold Jalen Rose as the Disney-owned cable sports network continues to look for ways to cut millions in expenses as more and more Americans cut their cable and join streaming services.

Other notable layoffs include other woke ESPN broadcasters such as Max Kellerman. Kellerman, a boxing expert whose most notable ESPN experience was a failed run as Stephen A. Smith’s co-host, once blasted Tiger Woods for daring to say that people “needed to respect the presidency” when athletes were boycotting White House visits.

NFL analysts Keyshawn Johnson and Suzy Kolber were also given their walking papers.

ESPN has also insisted that no one’s job is safe, and all options are being considered in the ongoing quest to lower expenses.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston