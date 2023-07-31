Lifelong Kansas City Chiefs Fan Dies During Training Camp Visit

A lifelong Kansas City Chief fan died during a visit to the team’s training camp in an incident that shocked the whole team.

Jessica Tangen, a mother and locally known Chiefs supporter, collapsed and passed away on Sunday at the team’s training camp, according to an announcement by Mosaic Life Care, the New York Post reported on Monday.

“We are devastated to share that one of the Kansas City Chiefs beloved fans, Jessica Tangen of Riverside, Mo., passed away Sunday morning during practice at Chiefs Training Camp,” Mosaic Life Care said in a statement.

Jessica’s family said she was a lifelong Chiefs fan and added, “Please join us in lifting up the grieving family with your thoughts and prayers.”

Mosaic Life Care’s statement noted that the fan was treated on the scene by its staffers as well as those of the Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western State staff.

Mosaic Life Care is the official onsite healthcare provider for the team at its training camp at Missouri Western State’s campus in St. Joseph, Mo.

The family asked for privacy and said they would not issue any further public statements.

It is possible that the record-breaking heat wave in the area contributed to the fan’s passing.

The team and Tangen’s family provided a photo of Tangen, her daughter, and mother at Union Station celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2023 appearance.

Jessica Tangen, of Riverside in Platte County, passed away Sunday morning, Mosaic Life Care said in a statement. https://t.co/rn8tDGQLQ4 — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) July 31, 2023

